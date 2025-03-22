Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Releases Earnings Results

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 138.00%.
Mangoceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Mangoceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.51.
About Mangoceuticals
