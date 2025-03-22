Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $13.29 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

