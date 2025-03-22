Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 118,817 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.19 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

