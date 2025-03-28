NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Short Interest Update

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NewRiver REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NRWRF stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.22.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
