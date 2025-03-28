Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.92 and last traded at $92.66. 2,000,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,034,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,599,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.