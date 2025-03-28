RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.38 and last traded at $132.68. 533,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,325,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $46,889,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

