Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,641 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

