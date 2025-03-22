Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 277,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $471.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

