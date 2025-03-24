Grantvest Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,371,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $564.61 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $606.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

