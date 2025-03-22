Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 17.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after buying an additional 289,513 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,847.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 293.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in AECOM by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.