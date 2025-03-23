2,574 Shares in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $40,398.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.50 price target for the company.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $405.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.72. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

