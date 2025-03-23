Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $90,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

