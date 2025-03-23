Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 946,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,849 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPTX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $264,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 361,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of LPTX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.79.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

