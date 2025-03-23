Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,700 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 157.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

About Chimera Investment

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.