iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.