Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 808 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

argenx Stock Up 0.3 %

argenx stock opened at $615.02 on Friday. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $352.77 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.74. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -698.89 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

