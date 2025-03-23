Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 44000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
