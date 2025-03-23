Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.