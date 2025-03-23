Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OZK opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

