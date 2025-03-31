Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Shares Purchased by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Global Blue Group comprises 1.1% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Global Blue Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

