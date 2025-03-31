B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.