Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

