Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Scalar Gauge Management LLC

Scalar Gauge Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,775 shares during the period. Five9 makes up about 8.1% of Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scalar Gauge Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $81,280,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 470,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 215,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 87,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 216,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $50,409.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,009. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $985,446. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.76.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

