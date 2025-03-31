Riggs Capital Management LLC Takes $449,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JAVA opened at $63.01 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Active Value ETF
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Value ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.