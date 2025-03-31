Riggs Capital Management LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PAUG stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.50.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
