Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHH. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HHH opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

