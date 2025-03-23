Plancorp LLC Acquires 14,868 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

