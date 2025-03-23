Plancorp LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 48,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $150.45.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KMB
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.