Plancorp LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.