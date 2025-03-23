Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.50 and a 12-month high of $180.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

