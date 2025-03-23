Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,929,000 after purchasing an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.81 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

