Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

PFE stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.