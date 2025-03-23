Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
