English Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

English Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.9% of English Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. English Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $29,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. This represents a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Griffin Securities lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.