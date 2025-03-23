Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2622 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $19.62.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
