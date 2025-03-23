CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,978,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,499.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,162,000 after purchasing an additional 993,687 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 695,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

