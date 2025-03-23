Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

