Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Reduced by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.4% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 221.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $564.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

