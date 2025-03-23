Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13,171 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

