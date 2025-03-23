Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898,167 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 283.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $546,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,161,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,862,763.52. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $105,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 602,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,660.28. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 648,743 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,028. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

