First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

