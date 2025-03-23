Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 45,541 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Life360 were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,847.84. This represents a 32.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $131,951.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,692.11. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,143 shares of company stock worth $6,519,549 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

