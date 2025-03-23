Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 53.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.