FCA Corp TX Has $4.28 Million Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund makes up about 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199,893 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 105,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 685,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter.

HIO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

