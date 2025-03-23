Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,500 Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caleres by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Amundi increased its position in Caleres by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Caleres by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

