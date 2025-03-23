FCA Corp TX Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.