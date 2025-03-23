Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.