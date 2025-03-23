Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Stake Raised by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $35.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

