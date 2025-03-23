7,000 Shares in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 229,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 124,978 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,680,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance
Shares of NGS opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $29.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on NGS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,545.60. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.
