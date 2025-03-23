Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 228 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 420,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.91. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $158.10 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

